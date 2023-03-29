Left Menu

Court rules in favour of victim's family in ''Serial'' case

PTI | Annapolis | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST
Court rules in favour of victim's family in ''Serial'' case
  • Country:
  • United States

A Maryland court did not give the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" enough time to attend a court hearing in person that led to Adnan Syed's release, a Maryland appellate court ruled Tuesday, and it ordered a new hearing to be held.

Though Syed's conviction has been reinstated, he will not be taken back into custody.

The Appellate Court of Maryland ruled the state's law provides victims with the right to prior notice of the hearing on a motion to vacate convictions, and that right was violated in the case of the family of Hae Min lee, Syed's ex-girlfriend and high school classmate who died more than two decades ago.

The court ruled that giving her brother, Young Lee, only one business day before the hearing was "insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person," and required him to attend the hearing remotely.

''Allowing a victim entitled to attend a court proceeding to attend in person, when the victim makes that request and all other persons involved in the hearing appear in person, is consistent with the constitutional requirement that victims be treated with dignity and respect,'' the court ruled.

The court ruled it is obligated to remedy the lower court's violations, ''as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy.'' ''We can do that, and accordingly, we vacate the circuit court's order vacating Mr. Syed's convictions, which results in the reinstatement of the original convictions and sentence,'' the ruling said.

"We remand for a new, legally compliant, and transparent hearing on the motion to vacate, where Mr. Lee is given notice of the hearing that is sufficient to allow him to attend in person, evidence supporting the motion to vacate is presented, and the court states its reasons in support of its decision." The family had asked the court for a redo of the September hearing that led to Syed's release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023