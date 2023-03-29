Left Menu

Jharkhand HC summons labour secy over non-payment of employee's dues

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:07 IST
Jharkhand HC summons labour secy over non-payment of employee's dues
Jharkhand High Court Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand High Court has ordered Labour Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma to appear in person before the court on April 6 over the non-payment of legitimate dues to a vocational training provider.

The court of Justice Rajesh Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by Ishmat Ansari, a vocational training provider, on Tuesday.

Ansari, along with 37 other vocational training providers, had been appointed by the Labour department to provide their services under the Kaushal Vikas Kendra scheme of the government to empower local youths.

However, based on some information, an inspection was conducted by the anti-corruption bureau in 38 centres, where Ansari and other vocational training providers were employed.

During the inspection, however, no anomalies were found in the training centres in their functioning and the finances involved in running the centres, Ansari's advocate Naveen Kumar claimed.

But Ansari's dues were kept on hold by the department in the light of the anti-corruption bureau inspection, he claimed.

Kumar informed the court that his client ran from pillar to post for the release of his legitimate dues. Despite making several representations to the department higher-ups, no action was taken, Kumar said.

Kumar further pleaded that the department has taken the services of Ansari but when it came to paying dues, the department is giving a cold shoulder to the employee.

The court ordered the labour secretary to appear in person before the bench on April 6 in the matter and offer an explanation as to why the dues of Ansari have not been paid by the department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023