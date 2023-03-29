Left Menu

Telcos recorded Rs 4.17 lakh crore debt in 2021-22: MoS Telecom

Data submitted by Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha shows Vodafone Idea had a debt of Rs 1,91,073.9 crore, Airtel Rs 1,03,408.1 crore, Reliance Jio Rs 42,486 crore, BSNL Rs 40,400.13 crore, Tata Teleservices Rs 20,162.04 crore and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited Rs 19,703.84 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

Updated: 29-03-2023
Six telecom companies -- including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- had a total debt of Rs 4.17 lakh crore in fiscal 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Data submitted by Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha shows Vodafone Idea had a debt of Rs 1,91,073.9 crore, Airtel (Rs 1,03,408.1 crore), Reliance Jio (Rs 42,486 crore), BSNL (Rs 40,400.13 crore), Tata Teleservices (Rs 20,162.04 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (Rs 19,703.84 crore) in the financial year 2021-22. ''The Government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector to promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs),'' Chauhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

