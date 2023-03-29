Case filed against makers of TV serial Puspha Impossible under SC/ST act

Following an order of the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the makers of TV serial Pushpa Impossible for allegedly using derogatory words about a community, officials said on Wednesday. Police said the case was filed on Sunday. According to police, one Ravi Kumar had filed a complaint under section 156.3 of CrPC regarding allegations of utterances against the SC/ST community in the TV serial Pushpa Impossible which is aired on Sony SAB TV channel. According to the complaint, in the 33rd episode, one character of the serial used defamatory and derogatory words about a community due to which sentiments of the community have been hurt, a senior police officer said. On the basis of the complaint, the Patiala House Court had passed orders to register a case within 24 hrs after receipt of the copy of the order and file a compliance report within seven days in the court, the officer said. Later, a case was registered on Sunday under section 3(1) (u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against five people, police said, adding that investigation is underway.

