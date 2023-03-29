Left Menu

Case filed against makers of TV serial Puspha Impossible under SC/ST act

Following an order of the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the makers of TV serial Pushpa Impossible for allegedly using derogatory words about a community, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:41 IST
Case filed against makers of TV serial Puspha Impossible under SC/ST act
  • Country:
  • India

Following an order of the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the makers of TV serial Pushpa Impossible for allegedly using derogatory words about a community, officials said on Wednesday. Police said the case was filed on Sunday. According to police, one Ravi Kumar had filed a complaint under section 156.3 of CrPC regarding allegations of utterances against the SC/ST community in the TV serial Pushpa Impossible which is aired on Sony SAB TV channel. According to the complaint, in the 33rd episode, one character of the serial used defamatory and derogatory words about a community due to which sentiments of the community have been hurt, a senior police officer said. On the basis of the complaint, the Patiala House Court had passed orders to register a case within 24 hrs after receipt of the copy of the order and file a compliance report within seven days in the court, the officer said. Later, a case was registered on Sunday under section 3(1) (u) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against five people, police said, adding that investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023