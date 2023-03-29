Left Menu

Punjab: 3 killed in head-on collision between 2 trucks

The accident occurred when the truck driver attempted to save a cyclist who had suddenly appeared on the road from a village lane, police said.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:57 IST
Punjab: 3 killed in head-on collision between 2 trucks
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Saludi village on the Khanna-Samrala road in this Punjab district on Wednesday, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the body of a truck driver was taken out after extracting him from the front side of one of the ill-fated vehicle, police said, adding that the whole effort took two hours. Those killed include the driver of one of the trucks, his assistant and a cyclist. The accident occurred when the truck driver attempted to save a cyclist who had suddenly appeared on the road from a village lane, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023