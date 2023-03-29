Left Menu

Justice Ramesh Sinha takes oath as Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice

He took oath in Hindi.Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, former chief minister Raman Singh and senior officials were present on the occasion.On March 10, Justice Goutam Bhaduri was appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court of Chhattisgarh following the retirement of Chief Justice Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.As per the information mentioned on Allahabad High Court website, born on September 5, 1964, Chief Justice Sinha graduated in law from Allahabad University in 1990.

Justice Ramesh Sinha, senior judge of Allahabad High Court, on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to him at a function held at the Raj Bhavan. He took oath in Hindi.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, former chief minister Raman Singh and senior officials were present on the occasion.

On March 10, Justice Goutam Bhaduri was appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court of Chhattisgarh following the retirement of Chief Justice Justice Arup Kumar Goswami.

As per the information mentioned on Allahabad High Court website, born on September 5, 1964, Chief Justice Sinha graduated in law from Allahabad University in 1990. He was enrolled as an advocate on September 8, 1990 and practised in the civil and criminal side, it said.

He was sworn-in as the Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court on November 21, 2011 and later on August 6, 2013 appointed as permanent judge, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

