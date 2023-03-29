Left Menu

Allahabad HC notices to Centre, UP govt and others on illegal operation of meat shops in Ghaziabad

Only five licenses have been revoked in the last 11 years.None of the meat shops and slaughterhouses in the district has mandatory consent to establish and operate under section 25 of the Water Act,, alleged the petitioner in his PIL.The petitioners counsel further submitted that the perpetual cruelty to animals is being caused in violation of laws.In Laxmi Narain Modi matter, the Supreme Court constituted committee on slaughterhouses for each state.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:37 IST
Allahabad HC notices to Centre, UP govt and others on illegal operation of meat shops in Ghaziabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the central government, Uttar Pradesh government, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Animal Welfare Board of India and others on illegal operations of meat shops and slaughterhouses in Ghaziabad.

The High Court also issued notices to the commissioner of Food Safety, UP, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Hearing a PIL filed by Ghaziabad councillor Himanshu Mittal, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh directed the respondents to file their respective replies by May 3.

The PIL has raised statewide non-compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and MOEFCC guidelines and various apex court orders.

Appearing for the petitioner, his counsel Akash Vashishtha submitted before the court that in Ghaziabad, out of nearly 3,000 meat shops and slaughterhouses, only 17 have licenses under section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Only 215 meat establishments are registered with the Food Safety Department under the Act. Only 62 improvement notices have been served upon them. Only five licenses have been revoked in the last 11 years.

''None of the meat shops and slaughterhouses in the district has mandatory consent to establish and operate under section 25 of the Water Act,'', alleged the petitioner in his PIL.

The petitioner's counsel further submitted that the perpetual cruelty to animals is being caused in violation of laws.

''In Laxmi Narain Modi matter, the Supreme Court constituted committee on slaughterhouses for each state. Such committee is completely defunct across the state. The society for prevention of cruelty to animals, to be constituted in each district, is either non-existent or defunct in most of the districts,'' the counsel for the petitioner added.

''I am also agitating on the serious issues of lack of veterinary care and animal welfare shelters across the state. There is no mechanism, no provisions, no facilities, no rescue vans if injured animals are to be rescued and treated,'' submitted the counsel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023