Two held in Gurugram after man killed over suspicion of theft

The Gurugram police have arrested a plot owner and his servant on the charge of murder after one of the two people they suspected to be thieves died after being thrashed and locked in a room.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and one of the suspects was found dead on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police the arrested accused were identified as Ankit, resident of village Ghata and his servant, a native of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Ankit told police that goods were frequently being stolen from his plot for the past several days due to which he and his servant started guarding in the night.

It was late Tuesday night when two people whom they suspected to be thieves reached the plot. They caught them and locked them in a room after thrashing them.

One of them was found dead on Wednesday morning. A police team reached the plot in Ghata village where they found a man dead and another injured.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rafigul (40), who hailed from West Bengal, and the injured was identified as Isruddin.

A case of murder was registered on Wednesday night and police have arrested both the accused, said Virender Vij, DCP (East).

''We have arrested the accused and are questioning them. Both will be produced in a city court on Thursday,'' the DCP said.

