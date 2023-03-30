Left Menu

Two held in Gurugram after man killed over suspicion of theft

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:48 IST
Two held in Gurugram after man killed over suspicion of theft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police have arrested a plot owner and his servant on the charge of murder after one of the two people they suspected to be thieves died after being thrashed and locked in a room.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and one of the suspects was found dead on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police the arrested accused were identified as Ankit, resident of village Ghata and his servant, a native of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Ankit told police that goods were frequently being stolen from his plot for the past several days due to which he and his servant started guarding in the night.

It was late Tuesday night when two people whom they suspected to be thieves reached the plot. They caught them and locked them in a room after thrashing them.

One of them was found dead on Wednesday morning. A police team reached the plot in Ghata village where they found a man dead and another injured.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rafigul (40), who hailed from West Bengal, and the injured was identified as Isruddin.

A case of murder was registered on Wednesday night and police have arrested both the accused, said Virender Vij, DCP (East).

After this police registered an FIR of murder and arrested both the accused on Wednesday night.

''We have arrested the accused and are questioning them. Both will be produced in a city court on Thursday,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023