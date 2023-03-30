Spain PM: Ties between Europe, China do not need to be confrontational

Relations between Europe and China, and by extension between Spain and China, do not need to be confrontational, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

China and the European Union as major markets and geopolitical entities must compete in some areas and cooperate in others, Sanchez said at the Boao forum in the Chinese island province of Hainan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)