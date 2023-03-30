Lockmaker Assa Abloy acquires Mottura Serrature di sicurezza Spa

The world's biggest lockmaker Assa Abloy, has signed an agreement to acquire Mottura Serrature di sicurezza Spa, an Italian manufacturer of high security residential armored lock cases and security cylinders, the Swedish company said on Thursday.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023, it added in a statement.

