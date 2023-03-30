Left Menu

HC asks actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his ex-wife, their two minor kids to appear before it

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Zainab Siddiqui to appear before it along with their two minor children on April 3 to explore the possibility of settling their issues amicably for the sake of the children.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by the actor seeking a direction to his former wife to reveal the whereabouts of their 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

The actor had claimed his wife had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education as they were not attending school.

The bench on Thursday asked the actor, his former wife and their two children to appear before it on April 3 in the judge's chamber for an in-camera hearing.

''We are concerned for the children...let's explore the possibility of an amicable settlement,'' the court said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Adnan Shaikh told the bench a proposed consent term was sent as directed by the high court earlier.

''We have sent the proposed consent terms. It has been six days but we have got no reply. Don't think they want to settle,'' Shaikh said.

Advocate Chaitanya Purankar, appearing for Zainab, however argued she too wants to settle the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

