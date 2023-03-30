China welcomes visit soon by Honduras president, ready to enhance cooperation -ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:55 IST
- Country:
- China
China welcomed an impending visit by the Honduran President Xiomara Castro, and was ready to enhance trust and cooperation in various fields, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The Honduran foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday Castro would travel to China "soon", without providing a date for the trip.
