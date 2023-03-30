China more repressive at home, assertive abroad - EU's von der Leyen

China's targeting of other countries to ensure they comply with its wishes and its human rights record point to an overall hardening of its posture, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"These escalatory actions point to a China that is becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad," von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels.

