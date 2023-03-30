China more repressive at home, assertive abroad - EU's von der Leyen
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
China's targeting of other countries to ensure they comply with its wishes and its human rights record point to an overall hardening of its posture, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"These escalatory actions point to a China that is becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad," von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Ursula von der
- Leyen
- von der
- China
- European Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholz to seek reforms to boost EU competitiveness at Brussels summit
Scholz to seek reforms to boost EU competitiveness at Brussels summit
EU's von der Leyen says gas prices fell when EU and allies acted together
Equinor to join EU's joint gas procurement scheme, von der Leyen says
Equinor to join EU's joint gas procurement platform, von der Leyen says