China more repressive at home, assertive abroad - EU's von der Leyen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:56 IST
China more repressive at home, assertive abroad - EU's von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
China's targeting of other countries to ensure they comply with its wishes and its human rights record point to an overall hardening of its posture, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"These escalatory actions point to a China that is becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad," von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels.

