WSJ denies allegations of spying against reporter detained in Russia -statement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:41 IST
  • Russian Federation

The Wall Street Journal said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Thursday that it "vehemently denies" allegations of espionage against Evan Gershkovich, a Russia-based correspondent who was arrested by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

"The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the newspaper said.

 

