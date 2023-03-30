UP woman alleges rape on pretext of marriage, accused held

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped for two years by a youth on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Thursday based on the complaint of the woman, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The woman, a resident of a village under Bairia police station limits, in her complaint alleged that the youth from another village had been raping her since 2021 on the promise of marriage, police said.

The accused had told the woman that he would tie the knot with her once his sister got married but later reneged on his promise, police said citing the complaint.

Senior Sub-Inspector Atul Kumar Mishra said the police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

