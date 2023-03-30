Left Menu

Financial consultant duped of Rs 1.38 lakh while buying wine online

The complainant then informed his bank and blocked the card.

A 73-year-old financial consultant here lost Rs 1.38 lakh to cyber fraud while purchasing a bottle of wine through online search, police said on Thursday.

As per the complainant, a city resident, he came upon a contact number while looking to buy a bottle of 'Creme De Cassis' online on March 21.

He called the person and ordered the bottle for Rs 1,650, he said.

The person asked for his credit card number, expiry date and CVV which the complainant provided, the First Information Report registered at Colaba police station said.

Soon, he received messages notifying that his credit card had been charged Rs 1,650, Rs 91,449 and Rs 45,725. He called the `seller' again. The man told him that it was a mistake and the extra money charged will be returned.

The complainant then informed his bank and blocked the card. Sometime later he received a message that another payment on his card had been declined, which meant someone was trying to withdraw money again.

He then approached Colaba Police who registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Probe was on, officials said.

