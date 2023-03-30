Left Menu

25 lakh people take dip in Saryu in Ayodhya on Chaitra Ram Navami

Special prayer services were offered by chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das and the idol of Ram Lalla was decked up in green-coloured clothes.Ayodhya Superintendent of Police City Madhuban Singh said police and paramilitary forces were deployed all over the temple town to ensure the security and safety of devotees.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:18 IST
About 25 lakh people took a dip in river Saryu in Ayodhya on Thursday and visited temples in the city to mark the Ram Navami festivities, administrative officials said.

They said lakhs of devotees thronged the temple town on the occasion of Chaitra Ram Navami amid tight security arrangements by the administration.

The celebrations got off early in the morning. Special prayers were performed in all the temples of Ayodhya at midday.

People sang devotional songs and took out 'Rath Yatras' of Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman from many temples.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said around 25 lakh devotees took a dip in the Saryu on Thursday morning and visited major temples, including Kanak Bhawan, Hanumangarhi and Nageshwarnaath.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had made beautiful decorations with fresh flowers in the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Special prayer services were offered by chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das and the idol of Ram Lalla was decked up in green-coloured clothes.

Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (City) Madhuban Singh said police and paramilitary forces were deployed all over the temple town to ensure the security and safety of devotees. ''There is no threat to this large religious gathering of Ram Navami Mela, but we have made all possible arrangements,'' he added.

