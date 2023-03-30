France, other OSCE states request special investigation linked to Russian aggression in Ukraine

France and a group of 45 states participating in the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have invoked a special mechanism to investigate allegations linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said the move was made "due to the extremely serious impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine on the Ukrainian civilian population and in particular on children."

The OSCE's so-called Moscow Mechanism provides the option of sending missions of experts to assist participating states in the resolution of a particular question or problem relating to the human dimension, according to the organisation's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)