Ram Navami festival celebrated with devotional fervour across Telangana

Ram Navami was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Telangana on Thursday with devotees offering prayers and also attending the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita performed in temples. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the 'Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam' at the famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam, about 300 kms from Hyderabad. State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, BRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and other leaders and officials presented silk clothes and 'mutyala talambralu' to the deity, a release said. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and several other dignitaries were present. Renowned spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji was also present on the occasion. Several state ministers and other leaders attended the special pujas organised on the occasion of Ram Navami. Police made elaborate security arrangements for the 'Shobha Yatras' (processions) taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Hyderabad and other places in the state. Hundreds of devotees took part in the 'Shobha Yatra' in Hyderabad. Apart from personnel of Hyderabad Police, Greyhounds (special anti-Naxal unit of the Telangana Police) and commandos of the OCTOPUS (the elite anti-terrorist force in Telangana) besides RAF were also deployed, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who paid a field visit to the entire procession stretch. Live monitoring of the procession, crowd movement and traffic flow was done. All the events were watched closely from the Joint Command Control centre, a city police release said. Anand monitored the live drone footage, CCTV feeds and radio communications and gave instructions to the field officers, it added. Asked about reports of Nathuram Godse's picture being displayed during the procession in the city, police said it was a long procession and that it was not in their notice. Some media reports claimed that a portrait of Godse was displayed during a procession led by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana Pradesh Congresss Committee (TPCC) president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy greeted people on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)