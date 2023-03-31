Blaze erupts at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi

A fire broke out in the national capital's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire services received a call about the fire at 8.18 am and rushed 25 water tenders to the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said. Police said the fire broke out at a cosmetic manufacturing unit in the industrial area. There were no people on the premises at the time and the situation has been brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)