Maha: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane district

A man was killed and a couple injured when three persons attacked them with sharp weapons over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said. Manveer Marotia, a resident of Fire Line, was heading to work around 7 am when the accused attacked him and killed him on the spot, he said.

The trio also attacked Rampal Karotia and his wife Rakhi, who were present at the scene, and injured them, the official said. The couple was rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said. As per preliminary probe, the victim had a long-standing dispute with the accused over some properties, the official said.

An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding accused, he added.

