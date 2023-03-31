Left Menu

Maha: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane district

A man was killed and a couple injured when three persons attacked them with sharp weapons over a property dispute in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, police said.The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:53 IST
Maha: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and a couple injured when three persons attacked them with sharp weapons over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said. Manveer Marotia, a resident of Fire Line, was heading to work around 7 am when the accused attacked him and killed him on the spot, he said.

The trio also attacked Rampal Karotia and his wife Rakhi, who were present at the scene, and injured them, the official said. The couple was rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said. As per preliminary probe, the victim had a long-standing dispute with the accused over some properties, the official said.

An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM hails SAIL for its best ever annual production

PM hails SAIL for its best ever annual production

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Justice Dept appeals Obamacare ruling blocking coverage mandate- White House; Senegal says H5N1 bird flu has likely spread from wild birds to farm and more

Health News Roundup: US Justice Dept appeals Obamacare ruling blocking cover...

 Global
3
NASA to update media on second private astronaut mission to International Space Station

NASA to update media on second private astronaut mission to International Sp...

 United States
4
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collects first sample of its new science campaign

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover collects first sample of its new science camp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023