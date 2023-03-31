Old mortar shell found near LoC in J-K's Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:57 IST
An old Pakistan mortar shell was recovered near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, according to sources said.
The shell was dug out during a constructions work in Shahpur area of the district, they said.
The shell has been defused, they said.
