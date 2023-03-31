BSF seizes narcotics in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force on Friday seized huge quantities of contraband from two Punjab districts, officials here said.
Troops deployed at the India-Pakistan border recovered two stuffed black socks in fields close to the border fencing near Daoke village around 6.30 am, a BSF official said in a statement issued here. Inspections revealed that the socks contained three packets of heroin weighing about 1.7 kilograms and a Pakistani currency note, he said.
In the second incident, the troops recovered a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape during an area domination patrol near Kalash Havelia village in Tarn Taran district around 7.30 am.
The packet contained 1 kilogram of heroin, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Pakistani
- Pakistan
- Kalash
- India
- The Border Security Force
- Tarn Taran
ALSO READ
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: All sections of society reject Census 2023
Eight "terrorists" killed in Pakistan's South Waziristan operation
"Strict action if PTI workers continue violence": Pakistan police
Pakistan: Cyberbullying, digital violence worsens pains of working women
Chinese company intends to invest USD 2 billion in Pakistan telecom sector