BSF seizes narcotics in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

The Border Security Force on Friday seized huge quantities of contraband from two Punjab districts, officials here said.

Troops deployed at the India-Pakistan border recovered two stuffed black socks in fields close to the border fencing near Daoke village around 6.30 am, a BSF official said in a statement issued here. Inspections revealed that the socks contained three packets of heroin weighing about 1.7 kilograms and a Pakistani currency note, he said.

In the second incident, the troops recovered a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape during an area domination patrol near Kalash Havelia village in Tarn Taran district around 7.30 am.

The packet contained 1 kilogram of heroin, the official said.

