Left Menu

Amruta Fadnavis bribery case: HC reserves order on 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani's plea against 'illegal' arrest

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:11 IST
Amruta Fadnavis bribery case: HC reserves order on 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani's plea against 'illegal' arrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on the petition filed by alleged bookie Anil Jaisinghani challenging his “illegal” arrest in an extortion and bribery case lodged by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai had on February 20 registered an FIR against Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.

The duo were booked for offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Aniksha, who was arrested on March 17, was granted bail in the case by a sessions court on March 27.

Anil Jaisinghani was arrested in Gujarat and is presently in judicial custody.

In his petition in the high court, Jaisinghani claimed that he had been illegally arrested in the case on March 19, but was not produced before the court within 24 hours as mandated in law.

His advocate Mrigendra Singh on Friday told a division bench headed by Justice A S Gadkari that Jaisinghani was produced before the court in Mumbai 36 hours after his arrest.

Singh alleged that everything in the case was being monitored by the complainant's husband who is the state's home minister.

Maharashtra' Advocate General Birendra Saraf refuted the allegations and said the police had followed all procedures properly and that there had been no delay in producing Jaisinghani before the court for remand.

The police had merely taken ''possession'' of Jaisinghani on March 19 and they wanted to produce him before the competent court in Mumbai, he said.

As per the arrest memo, Jaisinghani was arrested on March 20 at 5 pm and was produced before the sessions court on March 21, Saraf said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023