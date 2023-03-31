Local Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu CISF jawan in JK's Kulgam

Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu CISF jawan who died of cardiac arrest, officials said.

Balbir Singh, 55, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died Thursday evening of cardiac arrest at his home in Karkan area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, the officials said.

Singh, posted in Amritsar, had taken leave to attend the first death anniversary of his brother who was killed by militants last year, they said. Singh's family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village, so, his friends and the local Muslim community came forward to help perform his last rites, they said. People from the Muslim community also shouldered his 'arthi' and arranged wood for the cremation, they added.

A team of CISF also paid floral tributes to their colleague. Singh's brother, Satish Kumar Singh, was shot dead by militants on April 13 last year.

