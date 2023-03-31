Left Menu

Local Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu CISF jawan in JK's Kulgam

Singhs family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village, so, his friends and the local Muslim community came forward to help perform his last rites, they said. People from the Muslim community also shouldered his arthi and arranged wood for the cremation, they added.A team of CISF also paid floral tributes to their colleague.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:46 IST
Local Muslims help perform last rites of Hindu CISF jawan in JK's Kulgam
  • Country:
  • India

Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district Friday helped perform the last rites of a Hindu CISF jawan who died of cardiac arrest, officials said.

Balbir Singh, 55, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died Thursday evening of cardiac arrest at his home in Karkan area of south Kashmir's Kulgam, the officials said.

Singh, posted in Amritsar, had taken leave to attend the first death anniversary of his brother who was killed by militants last year, they said. Singh's family is the only Hindu Rajput family living in the village, so, his friends and the local Muslim community came forward to help perform his last rites, they said. People from the Muslim community also shouldered his 'arthi' and arranged wood for the cremation, they added.

A team of CISF also paid floral tributes to their colleague. Singh's brother, Satish Kumar Singh, was shot dead by militants on April 13 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023