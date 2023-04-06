Israel blames Hamas for rockets fired from Lebanon
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:28 IST
An Israeli military spokesman blamed the Islamist Hamas group for the rocket attacks from Lebanon on Thursday.
The spokesman also said that Israel held the Lebanese government responsible for rockets launched from its territory.
"The party that fired the rockets from Lebanon is Hamas in Lebanon," Avichay Adraee said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
