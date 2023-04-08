Taiwan says it will respond calmly to China drills
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 07:35 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday it will respond calmly, rationally and with a serious attitude, neither escalating conflicts nor causing disputes, after China announced three days of military drills around the island.
China has used a U.S. visit by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as an excuse to carry out the exercises, the ministry said in a statement.
