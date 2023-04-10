Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:21 IST
Boy stabs girl for ending relationship, refusing to marry him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl was injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a boy for refusing to marry him, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Sunday at Molarband Extension in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area when the girl was at her friend's house, they said.

The girl and the boy were in a relationship for the last four years. Recently, she discontinued the relationship and refused to marry him, police said.

The girl sustained injuries on her neck and head in the attack, they said, adding she is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Enquiry revealed that a person who used to be the girl’s acquaintance attacked her with a knife with the intention to kill her as she discontinued the relationship and refused to marry him, a senior police officer said.

''We have registered a case under sections 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

He said the accused was arrested using technical surveillance and CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

