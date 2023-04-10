Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine swap more than 200 prisoners

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:51 IST
Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap on Monday, with 106 Russian prisoners of war being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians, both sides said.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of Mariupol city and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war's opening months. Russia's Defence Ministry said its prisoners were freed after a process of negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine have engaged in periodic prisoner swaps since the beginning of the war in Feburary 2022, in a rare example of direct contact between the enemies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

