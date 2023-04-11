Philippines minister urges U.S., China to manage rivalry with dialogue

Philippines Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo on Monday called on the United States and China to manage their strategic rivalry with dialogue and transparent engagement where possible.

Manalo made the comment to a think tank a day before a high-level meeting between U.S. and Philippines officials in Washington at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and China, especially over Taiwan. (Reporting By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick Editing by Chris Reese)

