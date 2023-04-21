Left Menu

U.S. military preparing options ahead of possible Sudan evacuation

The U.S. military is preparing as many options as possible ahead of a possible evacuation from the U.S. embassy in Sudan but no decisions have been made, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday. "We've deployed some forces into theater to ensure that we provide as many options as possible if we are called on to do something. And we haven't been called on to do anything yet," Austin told a news conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "No decision on anything has been made."

