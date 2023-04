Russia's war on Ukraine latest: US to start training Ukrainians for Abrams tanks

The United States said it will soon start training Ukrainian troops to use its Abrams tank and Germany announced a deal to establish a hub in Poland to repair tanks deployed in Ukraine. Six Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine left Spain by ship, according to a naval monitoring website. DIPLOMACY

* NATO chief Stoltenberg has invited Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to the Western military alliance's summit in July while emphasising the need to support Ukraine's battlefield logistics. * A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said NATO wanted to defeat Russia and was keeping Ukraine motivated by promising membership after the war ended. She described such statements as dangerous for Europe's security.

* Waving flags and holding photographs depicting conflict atrocities, Ukrainians gathered outside the Brazilian embassy in Lisbon to protest recent remarks about the war made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. LEGAL

* A Moscow court ordered the arrest in absentia of Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, whose reporting for the Bellingcat news outlet has angered Russia, RIA news agency said. * A Ukrainian former deputy defence minister and another ministry official have been served with "notices of suspicion" accusing them of wrongdoing over contracts for food purchases for the army, the state anti-corruption agency said.

ECONOMY * Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz has held talks with Exxon Mobil Corp, Halliburton and Chevron about projects in Ukraine as the Kyiv government tries to lure back foreign investment into its energy sector, the Financial Times reported.

* A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18. * Ukraine's prospects of unblocking grain shipments to eastern Europe improved as Romania opted against a unilateral ban on food imports, but there was no progress on extending a deal on Black Sea exports.

BATTLE FOR BAKHMUT * Russia's Defence Ministry said in a briefing that assault troops were fighting in western parts of Bakhmut, the last part of the embattled Ukrainian city still held by Kyiv's forces. Ukraine said Russian forces had made some advances in fierce fighting for Bakhmut but that the situation was under control.

