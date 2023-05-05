Taxi driver found dead along expressway in Gurugram, vehicle missing

Left Menu

The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk on Friday morning, police said.The victim used to drive a cab but the vehicle is missing, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 murder and 201 hiding evidence at the Sector 18 police station in connection with this.Police have identified the deceased as Nand Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh in New Delhi.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:53 IST
The body of a 38-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found on a service road along the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near IFFCO Chowk on Friday morning, police said.

The victim used to drive a cab but the vehicle is missing, they said, adding that an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) at the Sector 18 police station in connection with this.

Police have identified the deceased as Nand Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh in New Delhi. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

''The deceased used to drive a cab. The cab is missing and we are trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage,'' Inspector Haresh Kumar, SHO of Sector 18 police station, said.

