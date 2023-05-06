Left Menu

Kremlin: no Putin reply to UN's grain proposals so far

Updated: 06-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:44 IST
Kremlin: no Putin reply to UN's grain proposals so far
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to proposals from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Black Sea grain deal, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. The situation around the deal was "not improving for now", it quoted him as saying.

In April, the U.N. chief asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to deliver to Putin a letter proposing a "way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion" of the deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain.

