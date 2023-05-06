Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests Raipur mayor's brother in PMLA case linked to liquor 'scam'

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:22 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar's elder brother Anwar in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, official sources said.

Aijaz Dhebar, 47, is a ruling party mayor in the Congress-ruled state.

His elder brother Anwar, who deals in liquor trade, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a Raipur hotel in the morning, the sources said.

In a security escort of the CRPF, he was produced before a court in Raipur by the ED which sent him to four days of custody of the agency.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department charge sheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, the sources said.

The ED, sometime ago, had conducted searches in this case in Chhattisgarh and some other locations.

