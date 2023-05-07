Left Menu

Maha: Six injured in tempo accident in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:33 IST
Maha: Six injured in tempo accident in Thane district
Six members of a family were injured when the tempo they were travelling in met with an accident on a flyover in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Rajiv Gandhi flyover in Bhiwandi when the tempo hit the height barrier on the bridge and got stuck, an official said.

The occupants of the tempo were injured and rushed to IGM Hospital from where they were shifted to Kalwa civic hospital, he said, adding that a woman and two children are in a serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

