Maha: Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:54 IST
A 15-year-old differently-abled boy died after a steel chain got entangled around his neck while he was playing in his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Adivasi Prakash Nagar under Kalamna police station area on Saturday, an official.

The boy Neerajkumar Radheshyam Bantela was alone in the house when an iron chain suspended from the ceiling of the house got entangled around his neck and he accidentally got strangled, he said.

The victim's sister discovered his body after returning home from school, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

