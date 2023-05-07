Left Menu

Guj: Senior education officer held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from teacher seeking transfer

The DEO had initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from the teacher, but the amount was brought down to Rs 4 lakh after negotiations and the complainant paid him Rs 2 lakh, he said.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:16 IST
A Gujarat education officer was nabbed on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a teacher for processing his transfer application in Dahod town, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

Notably, the in-charge district education officer (DEO) cum in-charge district primary education officer (DPEO) had demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh and already accepted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant teacher. He was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh (of the remaining Rs 2 lakh) in his official vehicle outside the DPEO office, an ACB official said. The complainant teacher working at a residential school at Panam in Dahod district wanted to get transferred to a school in Fatehpura and had applied for the same, an official said.

The DEO had initially demanded Rs 5 lakh from the teacher, but the amount was brought down to Rs 4 lakh after negotiations and the complainant paid him Rs 2 lakh, he said. As the teacher did not want to pay any more money, he approached the ACB.

He has been detained under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

