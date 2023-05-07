Left Menu

Maha: Man hacked to death over land dispute

PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 22:34 IST
A 43-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a group of people over a land dispute in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Sunday. The accused also seriously injured the complainant and a witness, he said.

The murder was committed on Friday at Shirala village in Latur tehsil.

According to Murud police, Dhanraj Kale died on the spot after he was attacked by nine persons, who have been identified, with an axe and other sharp weapons.

The accused also assaulted the complainant and a witness in the case, seriously injuring them, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

