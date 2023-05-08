Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in J'khand

A man, aged 40, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said. The incident took place on Saturday night in a locality, around 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

“The girl was alone at home when the accused came to her residence to supply milk. She was lured with a promise of showing something on the milkman's mobile phone. The accused took her to an adjacent under-construction house where he allegedly committed the crime,” additional superintendent of police Rishav Garg said.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the Town Police Station. ''Taking swift action, the accused was arrested and forwarded to jail on Sunday,” he said.

The girl was sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for examination, the officer added.

