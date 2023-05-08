Positive changes can break a cycle of conflict, UN expert says on Georgia's decision

Georgia has demonstrated that positive changes can break a cycle of conflict, a UN expert said today.

In a statement following a 10-day visit to the country, Livingstone Sewanyana, UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, said Georgia had undertaken notable efforts to respect the principles of the 2008 ceasefire agreement to maintain peace and security and avoid a return to hostilities.

“I acknowledge that in spite of the challenges related to the status of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia region, the Georgian Government has formulated reconciliation and engagement policies towards these regions to build trust among communities on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line that separates the regions from the rest of the country,” the expert said.

Sewanyana also encouraged the continuation of the Geneva International Discussions that seek to address the consequences of the 2008 conflict.

The expert encouraged the Government to address concerns raised by civil society concerning restrictions on civic space, underlining that the human rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression must be guaranteed.

The expert reaffirmed his encouragement to the Government of Georgia to strengthen its efforts to enhance democracy, respect for human rights, and rule of law.

During his visit, the expert met with high-level officials of the Government, representatives of civil society, and academics.

The expert will present a report on his visit, including key recommendations, to the Human Rights Council in September 2023.