Left Menu

Positive changes can break a cycle of conflict, UN expert says on Georgia's decision

Sewanyana also encouraged the continuation of the Geneva International Discussions that seek to address the consequences of the 2008 conflict.

OHCHR | Tbilisi | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:32 IST
Positive changes can break a cycle of conflict, UN expert says on Georgia's decision
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia has demonstrated that positive changes can break a cycle of conflict, a UN expert said today.

In a statement following a 10-day visit to the country, Livingstone Sewanyana, UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, said Georgia had undertaken notable efforts to respect the principles of the 2008 ceasefire agreement to maintain peace and security and avoid a return to hostilities.

“I acknowledge that in spite of the challenges related to the status of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia region, the Georgian Government has formulated reconciliation and engagement policies towards these regions to build trust among communities on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line that separates the regions from the rest of the country,” the expert said.

Sewanyana also encouraged the continuation of the Geneva International Discussions that seek to address the consequences of the 2008 conflict.

The expert encouraged the Government to address concerns raised by civil society concerning restrictions on civic space, underlining that the human rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression must be guaranteed.

The expert reaffirmed his encouragement to the Government of Georgia to strengthen its efforts to enhance democracy, respect for human rights, and rule of law.

During his visit, the expert met with high-level officials of the Government, representatives of civil society, and academics.

The expert will present a report on his visit, including key recommendations, to the Human Rights Council in September 2023. 

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023