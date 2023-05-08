Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial centre to expand area by ten times

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will expand its area of jurisdiction to ten times its current footprint by adding al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island, it said on Monday.

ADGM is a financial free zone and the international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

