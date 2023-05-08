Abu Dhabi's ADGM financial centre to expand area by ten times
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-05-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 11:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will expand its area of jurisdiction to ten times its current footprint by adding al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island, it said on Monday.
ADGM is a financial free zone and the international financial centre of the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.
