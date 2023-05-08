Left Menu

Relatives of rape accused held for manhandling woman cop in UP's Bareilly

The situation was brought to control after other police personnel intervened and caught hold of the five people, police said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:34 IST
Relatives of rape accused held for manhandling woman cop in UP's Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five family members of a rape accused have been arrested for allegedly manhandling a woman constable and tearing her uniform inside a police station here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Shishgarh police station when the relatives of Shabbu (23) created a ruckus over his arrest in a rape case on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The family alleged that Shabbu was falsely implicated in the case, he said.

On March 20, a complaint was filed against Shabbu by the father of the rape victim, he said. Shabbu's family members -- Shabbar, Shahnaj, Tarannum, Fooljahan and Shaidan -- tried to flee the police station with him and manhandled a woman constable and tore her uniform during the scuffle, Agarwal said. The situation was brought to control after other police personnel intervened and caught hold of the five people, police said. An FIR has been registered in the matter and all the accused were arrested, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

