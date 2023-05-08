Labourer killed in wall collapse in Old Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar

A 45-year-old labourer died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them in Sita Ram Bazar area of Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal, police said on Monday.

The victim, Dilip Yadav, was a native of Bihar and lived in north Delhi's Wazirabad, they said.

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

''Around 2.50 am, an information was received at Chandni Mahal Police Station from LNJP hospital that two injured have been admitted in the hospital consequent to an incident of wall collapse in the area of Sita Ram Bazar. One of them, Dilip Yadav was declared brought dead while another labourer Chittan Mandal sustained injuries on his leg,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Mandal is still under treatment at the hospital, he said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.40 am when some labourers were demolishing a wall, which suddenly collapsed on them.

The injured were taken to the hospital by other labourers. The house where the demolition of wall was being undertaken measures around 70 square yards, the DCP said.

The MCD had been informed about the demolition activity on April 25, police said.

The body of the victim will be handed over to his family after the post mortem, they added.

Legal action has been initiated against the contractor and owner of the premises, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

