Left Menu

Labourer killed in wall collapse in Old Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar

A 45-year-old labourer died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them in Sita Ram Bazar area of Central Delhis Chandni Mahal, police said on Monday.The victim, Dilip Yadav, was a native of Bihar and lived in north Delhis Wazirabad, they said.Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.Around 2.50 am, an information was received at Chandni Mahal Police Station from LNJP hospital that two injured have been admitted in the hospital consequent to an incident of wall collapse in the area of Sita Ram Bazar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:25 IST
Labourer killed in wall collapse in Old Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old labourer died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them in Sita Ram Bazar area of Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal, police said on Monday.

The victim, Dilip Yadav, was a native of Bihar and lived in north Delhi's Wazirabad, they said.

Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

''Around 2.50 am, an information was received at Chandni Mahal Police Station from LNJP hospital that two injured have been admitted in the hospital consequent to an incident of wall collapse in the area of Sita Ram Bazar. One of them, Dilip Yadav was declared brought dead while another labourer Chittan Mandal sustained injuries on his leg,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Mandal is still under treatment at the hospital, he said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.40 am when some labourers were demolishing a wall, which suddenly collapsed on them.

The injured were taken to the hospital by other labourers. The house where the demolition of wall was being undertaken measures around 70 square yards, the DCP said.

The MCD had been informed about the demolition activity on April 25, police said.

The body of the victim will be handed over to his family after the post mortem, they added.

Legal action has been initiated against the contractor and owner of the premises, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023