Left Menu

Seven Rohingyas arrested from Kanpur for illegally entering India: Uttar Pradesh ATS

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-05-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:33 IST
Seven Rohingyas arrested from Kanpur for illegally entering India: Uttar Pradesh ATS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested seven Rohingyas, including four women, from Kanpur for allegedly illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

An Indian ''broker'' who allegedly facilitated their illegal entry has also been nabbed, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

''Acting on a tip-off that some persons have entered India from the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura with fake Indian documents, the ATS team arrested seven Rohingya including four women and one India broker from Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur on May 6,'' it said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under relevant sections of IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (knowingly using a forged passport for entering into India or remaining therein without the authority of law).

The ''broker'' involved in the racket told the ATS that they used to bring Rohingyas from Myanmar to Bangladesh and make arrangements for their stay in Rohingya camps.

Later, they used to bring them to India from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura borders, it said.

From the Tripura border, these Rohingya were brought to Guwahati by rail and then sent to West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, where their fake documents were prepared, the ATS said.

These Rohingya are supported by their relatives, who have managed to stay in India, it said, adding a detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023