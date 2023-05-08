Tanur boat accident: Vessel owner caught from Kozhikode, say police
He will be brought here Malappuram, the officer said.According to Tanur police, in whose jurisdiction the tragic incident occurred, the owner of the boat had been absconding.
- Country:
- India
The owner of the boat that capsized on Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of 22 people, including 15 children, was caught from the Kozhikode beach area of the district on Monday, police said.
The capture of the boat owner, Nasar, was confirmed by a senior police officer of Malappuram district.
''He has been caught from the Calicut (Kozhikode) beach area. He has not been arrested formally. He will be brought here (Malappuram),'' the officer said.
According to Tanur police, in whose jurisdiction the tragic incident occurred, the owner of the boat had been absconding. A case was registered on Sunday itself against the owner of the boat, which reportedly did not have a licence to function, police said earlier.
The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 PM on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malappuram
- Tanur
- Kozhikode beach
- Nasar
ALSO READ
Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Kerala Health Minister directs officials for better treatment to injured in Malappuram boat capsize
Malappuram: 20 killed as houseboat capsizes in Kerala
Malappuram: 20 killed as houseboat capsizes in Kerala