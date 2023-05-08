Left Menu

Govt studying feasibility of supplying Bhavani water from Kodiveri Dam for drinking to Erode

The state government is conducting a study on the feasibility of supplying Bhavani River water for drinking from Kodiveri Dam to Erode, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru said on Monday.

The minister was at Bhommanpatti village near Kavindapadi, inaugurating water supply to 55 houses in the area. Stating that drinking water was already being supplied to Perundurai from Kodiveri, Nehru said that during the past 18 months the Tamil Nadu Water Supply department had been sanctioned Rs 22,000 crore, which it had spent on 38 comprehensive water supply schemes.

Further, a sum of R 9,577.53 crore had been spent for the building underground drainage systems in municipalities. He said Rs 24,000 crore had been spent on various schemes such as road laying, water supply etc in municipalities and town panchayats. The minister gave an assurance that all representations made to the municipal administration by the people of Erode would be considered and sanctioned.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for sanctioning two big bus stands for Erode and also for special schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Erode. He said 85 new schemes would be implemented in Erode district. District Collector H Krishnanunni presided, while Additional Chief Secretary (Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply) Shiv Das Meena, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board Managing Director V Dakshinamurthy, Director of Municipal Administration P Ponniah and MLA Venkatachalam also spoke.

