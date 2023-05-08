Left Menu

Texas driver charged with eight counts of manslaughter in crash

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:24 IST
Texas driver charged with eight counts of manslaughter in crash

(Updates with details) May 8 (Reuters) -

A Texas man accused of mowing down a group of pedestrians with his SUV near a Brownsville homeless shelter that attends to migrants was charged on Monday with eight counts of manslaughter, police said. Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said during a news conference that the driver, identified as George Alvarez, ran a red light, lost control of his vehicle and hit 18 people.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Sauceda said investigators have not ruled out that the crash was intentional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023