Texas driver charged with eight counts of manslaughter in crash

(Updates with details) May 8 (Reuters) -

A Texas man accused of mowing down a group of pedestrians with his SUV near a Brownsville homeless shelter that attends to migrants was charged on Monday with eight counts of manslaughter, police said. Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said during a news conference that the driver, identified as George Alvarez, ran a red light, lost control of his vehicle and hit 18 people.

Responding to a question from a reporter, Sauceda said investigators have not ruled out that the crash was intentional.

