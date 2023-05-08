Advocate arrested in Gurugram quadruple murder case confesses to hatching conspiracy, claim police

Advocate Anand Yadav, arrested for conspiracy in connection with a 2021 quadruple murder case, has confessed that he had hatched the plan with his father to eliminate his wife and his tenant who he suspected were in an illicit relationship, police claimed on Monday. Krishan Kumar Tiwari (42), his wife Anamika (38) and nine-year-old daughter Surabhi were killed in their rented accommodation in Rajendra Park in 2021. Yadav's wife Sunita was also murdered. The police had arrested Rao Rai Singh, a retired Army personnel and Yadav's father, in connection with the murder.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Firozpur Jhirka) Satish Kumar Vats said Yadav revealed during interrogation that he was fed up with Sunita and Tiwari's ''illicit relationship''. ''There were daily problems in his family because of this. Finally, after discussing with his father, Yadav hatched the plan to kill Sunita and Tiwari,'' Vats said. Vats, who is heading the Special Investigation Team of the police in Nuh in the case, further said, ''After hatching the conspiracy, he went to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan before the murders to create an alibi.'' Yadav was arrested on Saturday. The police produced him in a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, on Monday.

Tiwari, his wife and their elder daughter were allegedly hacked to death by Singh in August 2021. Their younger daughter, then aged three, was also attacked but survived. Singh, who also allegedly killed his daughter-in-law Sunita, walked to a police station with the weapon and surrendered.

The police arrested Singh and his wife Bimlesh and they were lodged in Bhondsi jail. Singh killed himself in prison that October. The case was transferred to the police in Nuh and a Special Investigation Team formed following a demand by Sunita's family members.

