Maha: Two killed as tanker hits motorcycles before falling into gorge in Pune district

Two persons were killed and as many others were injured on Monday night when a tanker hit a couple of motorcycles while rolling down into a gorge in Dive ghat hilly section in Maharashtras Pune district, police said. The tanker hit two motorcycles while rolling down into a 50-60 feet deep gorge, killing two people on the spot, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:40 IST
Two persons were killed and as many others were injured on Monday night when a tanker hit a couple of motorcycles while rolling down into a gorge in Dive ghat hilly section in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said. Brake failure is the prima facie cause of the accident, an officer said. ''A tanker transporting raw alcohol was on its way to the Hadapsar industrial area in Pune city when it suffered a brake failure in the Dive Ghat section on Pune-Saswad Road at around 8:30 pm. The tanker hit two motorcycles while rolling down into a 50-60 feet deep gorge, killing two people on the spot,'' he said. The tanker driver and one more person suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and ensured that the substance does not catch fire.

